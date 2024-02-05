High school swimming: Cawley leads East boys to 10th place in regional Published 2:55 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — East Rowan swimmer Isaac Cawley placed sixth in the 100 freestyle race in the 3A Western Regional held at Mecklenburg Aquatic Center.

The top six in each of three regionals advanced to the 3A State Championships in Cary, along with the next six fastest times from any regional.

Cawley’s time in the 100 was 50.14 seconds. Swimmers are allowed two individual events. He was ninth in the 200 free.

Cawley helped an East relay team qualify for state competition. The Mustangs took fifth in 1:38.79 in the 200 free relay. Cawley anchored a unit that included Josh Gardner, Owen Kesler and Rodney Hawkins.

East’s boys were 10th in the regional team scoring.

Lake Norman Charter won the regional. Central Cabarrus was sixth.

East totaled 90 points, with Cawley accounting for 22 in his two events.

Hawkins was seventh in the 500 free for 12 points.

Gardner and Bear Schofield scored 2 points each with 15th-place finishes.

The rest of East’s points came from the relays, events where double points are scored. In addition to the fifth in the 200 free relay, the Mustangs were eighth in the 400 free relay, with Gardner, Cole Humphreys, Hawkins and Cawley. East was 16th in the 200 medley relay.