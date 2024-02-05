High school girls basketball: Say what? West scores 106 Published 5:28 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team broke scoring records on Friday for the school and for the county.

West won 106-30 against Concord in a South Piedmont Conference game. The Spiders (7-12, 5-7) aren’t far out of the playoff picture as the No. 37 team in the 3A West RPI rankings, but they were in the wrong place at the wrong time and got hit by a bus.

Everyone on the 10-girl roster scored for West.

Emma Clarke, who is making a run at 1,000 career points and scored a career-high 22. She’s now at 914. Mya Edwards (20), Lauren Arnold (18), De’Mya Phifer (11) and Makaylah Tenor (10) were also in double figures. All five of those girls are seniors. When they were freshmen, Carson beat them by 40, and when they were sophomores Carson beat them by 40 again, so they’ve been on the other side of blowouts.

West’s pressure defense can turn games into layup lines if opponents get flustered, and it was 9-0 after the first minute against the Spiders. It was 38-9 after a quarter.

It was 52-12 not long after that. By halftime, it was 72-19.

With a continuously running clock, 100 points was still a long way off, but with 72 already in the books, the Falcons may have made a conscious effort to go for three digits.

It was 89-24 after three quarters. West had 96 points with four minutes left on the clock.

West (18-1, 12-0) has won 49 of its last 50 games. It’s a team that wants to leave its mark and wants to be remembered as one of the best. That 106 will put them in the record book, possibly for quite a while. But a much more important legacy can be left by winning a second straight state title. They might do that. They are No. 2 in the 3A West RPI rankings.

The previous program scoring record for West’s girls was an even 100 points. West beat Mooresville 100-44 in 2002-03.

That game also set a county scoring record that was equaled in 2008-09 by Salisbury. The Hornets annihilated South Meck 100-9 in a tip-off tournament.

Concord 8 11 5 6 — 30

W. Rowan 39 33 17 17 — 106

WEST — Clarke 22, Edwards 20, Arnold 18, Phifer 11, Tenor 10, Wilson 7, Thompson 6, Hoffner 2, Clawson 2.