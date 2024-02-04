Preview: County commissioners to consider partnering with Davidson on study of High Rock Lake Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will consider an inter-county agreement with Davidson County to pay for a feasibility study for dredging High Rock Lake during its upcoming meeting on Monday.

The county has agreed on a contract for the study with Geosyntec Consultants, who have quoted the commissioners a maximum of $299,921 to complete the study. At the beginning of the process, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners agreed to pay for half of the study. The Davidson board voted during their meeting on Jan. 8 to agree to pay a maximum of $150,000 to fulfill their half of the agreement.

Both boards began to look into dredging the lake due to a large amount of sediment buildup, especially in the northern parts of the lake such as Swearing and Crane creeks.

“With continued sediment accumulation, the Swearing Creek and Crane Creek coves are in danger of being completely obstructed, cutting off access to the lake and endangering the hydraulics and hydrology of flood waters that typically pass through these creeks into High Rock Lake,” Geosyntec said in a project background on their proposed contract to the commissioners.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: