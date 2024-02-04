Local church to sponsor health fair Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

SALISBURY — The missionary department at Reach Church in Salisbury is sponsoring a health fair on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 320 North on 320 North Main St., China Grove.

This is the first ever event of its kind that the church has planned with a wide variety of medical professionals on hand to provide help and information.

Victoria Connor, president of the missionary department and organizer of the event, shared that their focus in providing this for the community “is to give back our time and to pour into them so that overall everyone is getting better day by day.”

Representatives from various companies will be in attendance at the health fair, and Connor noted, “we’re excited, glad and grateful that they have partnered with us to make this event a success.”

Some that will be onsite include Daymark Recovery Services, Atrium Cancer Center, someone from Novant to speak on breast exams, Metabolic Life Center, educating people on diabetes and teaching how to make better decisions and Youth Substance Use Prevention (YSUP) Center, teaching about drug addiction and sharing what signs to look for as well as providing ways to assist with withdrawals.

“I feel that we as a community need to take care of our bodies and always make sure that we’re healthy,” Connor said. “Sometimes, people make bad habits or decisions because of the lack of knowledge. If they can be educated and learn things that can be applied, it can turn around something or teach them how to handle things they can’t change.”

Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to attend this free event.