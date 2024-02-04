High school girls basketball: Hornets, Cavaliers keep pounding in CCC Published 8:36 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

From staff reports

DENTON — Salisbury guard Shamya Arnold likes to do the little things, so teammates can do big things.

Arnold saw the ball was being swung back to the side of the floor she was on, and she also noticed Jamyrah Cherry setting up for the corner 3-pointer she likes.

Arnold set the screen on South Davidson’s baseline defender and got bowled over for her trouble, but she got up with a smile because Cherry buried the shot for a 3-0 lead.

On the next possession, it was Arnold swishing a 3-pointer, and Salisbury (14-5, 8-1) was on its way to another blowout win. The Hornets crushed South Davidson 65-26.

It was a merciful 39-point win because it was 26-2 by the end of the first quarter.

Even on a night when star MaKayla Noble was missing shots she normally makes in her sleep, the Hornets romped.

Aggressive Taliyah McCombs and springy Keiara Spruill have made some strides since December, and the Hornets have become a deeper team. If Noble, Cherry and Arnold all have a good night, they’re going to be pretty tough to beat in the 2A state playoffs.

Noble never really looked comfortable with her shot and didn’t get many breaks from the officiating crew, but she’s so talented she still got to the rim enough to score 18. Cherry made three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Kayra Hulin tossed in four 3-pointers and scored 15 for the Wildcats (3-17, 1-8). Shayna Freeze made some mid-range shots and scored eight.

Salisbury 26 6 16 17 — 65

S. Davidson 2 6 10 8 — 26

SHS — Noble 18, Cherry 15, McCombs 8, Arnold 7, Spruill 7, Evans 4, Zapata 4, Peeler 2.

SD — Hulin 15, Freeze 8, Driggers 2, Sura 1.

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan stayed undefeated in the Central Carolina Conference and stayed ahead of Salisbury, which has lost only to North, by beating East Davidson, 59-36.

Only four girls scored for North (15-3, 9-0) on Friday, but Bailee Goodlett had 24 and Brittany Ellis had 21, so that wasn’t a major problem.

Ellis made two 3-pointers in the first quarter to get the Cavaliers rolling. Goodlett had a 12-point second quarter as North stretched its lead to 44-20 at the half.

Then North shut out the Golden Eagles in the third quarter to blow it open and take a 34-point lead. East Davidson (10-10, 4-3) had a productive fourth quarter against North reserves and made the final score respectable.

Bloom Goodlett made three 3-pointers for nine points, one of her better scoring games of the season. Dasia Elder scored five.

Bailee Goodlett had six steals. Ellis, Elder and both Goodletts had three assists each.

E Davidson 11 9 0 16 — 36

North Rowan 20 24 10 5 — 59

NORTH — Bailee Goodlett 24, Ellis 21, Bloom Goodlett 9, Elder 5.