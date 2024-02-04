High school boys wrestling: Davie wins 4A championship Published 6:19 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Davie is back on top in the wrestling world for the first time since 2006.

The War Eagles won the 4A dual team championship on Saturday in a tight match with (Wilmington) Laney.

The match began with the 285s.

Davie’s heavyweight Ryder Strickland won a decision, but Laney answered with a pin at 106 for a 6-3 lead.

Davie won the next three matches, decisions by Leighton Reavis (112) and Aidan Szewczyk (120) and a big pin, one of two by Davie, by Tiaj Theo at 126 to take a 15-6 lead.

Decisions by Cayden Glass (132) and Andrew Davis (a major at 138) bumped Davie’s lead to 22-6.

Then Laney turned momentum, taking four straight matches, including a pin at 144 and a major decision at 150, to tie the match at 22-all. Davie’s Hunter Testa won a pivotal match by pin at 175 for a 28-22 War Eagle lead. Then Christian Bowell (190) had a sudden-victory win to give Davie a 31-22 lead with only one match left. Laney won a decision at 215 to make the final score, 31-25.

Eastern Guilford rolled to the 3A championship against Union Pines,while Trinity easily won the 2A title against Seaforth.

The 1A championship went down to the last match, with Uwharrie Charter defeating Avery County.