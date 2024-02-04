High school baseball and softball: 4th annual Piedmont Hot Stove League Awards
Published 3:59 am Sunday, February 4, 2024
Staff report
SALISBURY — The top baseball and softball players in a six-county area were honored at the 4th annual Greater Piedmont Hot Stove League Awards ceremony.
The Greater Piedmont awards go to athletes in Rowan, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Stanly and Iredell counties. There were 550 guests gathered at the West End Plaza for dinner, social hour and awards presentations at this year’s event.
Both Player of the Year awards went to Rowan County athletes — West’s Emma Clarke for softball and East’s Cobb Hightower for baseball. Clarke is a senior who has signed with Tennessee, while Hightower is a senior who has signed with North Carolina.
Softball winners:
Player of the Year — Emma Clarke, West Rowan
Catcher of the Year — Ashlyn Bunn, Cox Mill
Outfielder of the Year — Mary Ryan Hinson, South Stanly
Gamer of the Year — Brooklyn Lovin, West Stanly
Slugger of the Year — Tessa Autrey, Cox Mill
Golden Gove Award — Kylah Shifflett, Mount Pleasant
2025 Rising Star of the Year — EA Nance, West Rowan, Riley Potts, Davie, Riley Haggas, West Rowan
2026 Rising Star of the Year — Abigail Brown, North Davidson, Haylee Ellis, Northwest Cabarrus
Pitcher of the Year — Mary Peyton Hodge, Oak Grove
Comeback Player of the Year — Riley Potts, Davie
Diamond Award — Kristen Smith, West Stanly
Scholar Athlete of the Year — Kristyn Embler, Hickory Ridge
Utility Player of the Year — Courtney Cole, Mount Pleasant, Kayla Milam, North Davidson
Leadership Award — Allyson Campbell, Cox Mill
Coach’s Award — Riley Dennis, South Stanly
Youth Player of the Year — Reese Poole, West Rowan
All-Around Excellence Award — Maddie Colby, Mooresville, Katie Peeler, Salisbury
Top Gun USA Youth Team of the Year — 12U Ultimate Fast Pitch, 2013 Carolina Cardinals Davis
Baseball winners:
Player of the Year — Cobb Hightower, East Rowan
Pitcher of the Year — Cole Smith, North Stanly
Catcher of the Year — Ayden Wall, Ledford
Outfielder of the Year — Nathan Hayworth, East Rowan
Game of the Year — Connor Lindsey, West Stanly, Tyler Summer, Lake Norman
Slugger of the Year — McCall Henderson, East Rowan
Golden Glove Award — Dawson Shelton, Oak Grove
2025 Rising Star of the Year — Justin Mabe, North Davidson, Kelvyn Paulino Jr., Ledford, Kaden Hart, Oak Grove
2026 Rising Star of the Year — Charlie Shaver, North Stanly, Harrison Ailshie, East Rowan
Diamond Award — Dalton Hazlett, Northwest Cabarrus, Aiden Kwon, Central Cabarrus
Scholar Athlete — Corbin Bailey, West Rowan
Utility Player of the Year — Jett Thomas, West Stanly, Evan Koontz, Salisbury
Leadership Award — Layne Paxton, South Iredell, Wade Turner, JM Robinson
Comeback Player of the Year — Mason Palo, JM Robinson
Coaches Award — Connor Robertson, Mooresville
Youth Player of the Year — Carter Beck, North Davidson