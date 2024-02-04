High school baseball and softball: 4th annual Piedmont Hot Stove League Awards Published 3:59 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — The top baseball and softball players in a six-county area were honored at the 4th annual Greater Piedmont Hot Stove League Awards ceremony.

The Greater Piedmont awards go to athletes in Rowan, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Stanly and Iredell counties. There were 550 guests gathered at the West End Plaza for dinner, social hour and awards presentations at this year’s event.

Both Player of the Year awards went to Rowan County athletes — West’s Emma Clarke for softball and East’s Cobb Hightower for baseball. Clarke is a senior who has signed with Tennessee, while Hightower is a senior who has signed with North Carolina.

Softball winners:

Player of the Year — Emma Clarke, West Rowan

Catcher of the Year — Ashlyn Bunn, Cox Mill

Outfielder of the Year — Mary Ryan Hinson, South Stanly

Gamer of the Year — Brooklyn Lovin, West Stanly

Slugger of the Year — Tessa Autrey, Cox Mill

Golden Gove Award — Kylah Shifflett, Mount Pleasant

2025 Rising Star of the Year — EA Nance, West Rowan, Riley Potts, Davie, Riley Haggas, West Rowan

2026 Rising Star of the Year — Abigail Brown, North Davidson, Haylee Ellis, Northwest Cabarrus

Pitcher of the Year — Mary Peyton Hodge, Oak Grove

Comeback Player of the Year — Riley Potts, Davie

Diamond Award — Kristen Smith, West Stanly

Scholar Athlete of the Year — Kristyn Embler, Hickory Ridge

Utility Player of the Year — Courtney Cole, Mount Pleasant, Kayla Milam, North Davidson

Leadership Award — Allyson Campbell, Cox Mill

Coach’s Award — Riley Dennis, South Stanly

Youth Player of the Year — Reese Poole, West Rowan

All-Around Excellence Award — Maddie Colby, Mooresville, Katie Peeler, Salisbury

Top Gun USA Youth Team of the Year — 12U Ultimate Fast Pitch, 2013 Carolina Cardinals Davis

Baseball winners:

Player of the Year — Cobb Hightower, East Rowan

Pitcher of the Year — Cole Smith, North Stanly

Catcher of the Year — Ayden Wall, Ledford

Outfielder of the Year — Nathan Hayworth, East Rowan

Game of the Year — Connor Lindsey, West Stanly, Tyler Summer, Lake Norman

Slugger of the Year — McCall Henderson, East Rowan

Golden Glove Award — Dawson Shelton, Oak Grove

2025 Rising Star of the Year — Justin Mabe, North Davidson, Kelvyn Paulino Jr., Ledford, Kaden Hart, Oak Grove

2026 Rising Star of the Year — Charlie Shaver, North Stanly, Harrison Ailshie, East Rowan

Diamond Award — Dalton Hazlett, Northwest Cabarrus, Aiden Kwon, Central Cabarrus

Scholar Athlete — Corbin Bailey, West Rowan

Utility Player of the Year — Jett Thomas, West Stanly, Evan Koontz, Salisbury

Leadership Award — Layne Paxton, South Iredell, Wade Turner, JM Robinson

Comeback Player of the Year — Mason Palo, JM Robinson

Coaches Award — Connor Robertson, Mooresville

Youth Player of the Year — Carter Beck, North Davidson