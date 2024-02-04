College women’s basketball: Blue Bears can’t hold lead at WSSU Published 4:43 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team had what appeared to be a tasty matchup with struggling Winston-Salem State, but the Rams defeated the Blue Bears, 68-62.

The CIAA game took place at the Gaines Center on Saturday in front of a huge crowd.

Livingstone had a solid second quarter, led 34-26 at halftime and went ahead by as many as 11 points at 39-28 in the early stages of the third quarter.

But the Rams rallied. After a 28-point third quarter, the Rams forged ahead 54-49 and they were able to close the deal.

Amaya Tucker scored 22 for the Rams (8-14, 2-10).

Livingstone (4-13, 2-10) was led by 16 points by Thalia Carter, but she was the only Blue Bear in double figures.

Livingstone shot 38.5 percent for the game and made 21 turnovers.

Winston-Salem shot 48 percent for the game and heated up to 71 percent (10-for-14) in that blistering third quarter.

Livingstone 12 22 15 13 — 62

WSSU 8 18 28 14 — 68

LIVINGSTONE — Carter 16, Griffith 9, Green 9, J. Williams 9, Lane 8, Kelson 4, Reaves 4, Short 3.