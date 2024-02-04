College baseball: Indians lose on Saturday, but take 2 of 3 on road trip
Published 3:13 am Sunday, February 4, 2024
Staff report
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — Catawba took its first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon in the final game of a Florida trip.
The Indians (2-1) fell 6-3 to a Barry University team that was eager for its first victory after losses to Wingate and North Greenville.
Catawba didn’t do a lot with the sticks against the Barry Bucs. Catawba was limited to six hits. Jackson Price and Sam Hunter had two apiece.
Freshman Hayden Simmerson (0-1) wasn’t bad in his first start and gave Catawba a chance. He allowed three earned runs in five innings, struck out four and walked one.
•••
DAVIE, Fla. — Things went much better for the Indians Saturday as Catawba smacked Nova Southeastern, 10-2.
Cooper Bryson had four RBIs for the Indians. Ty Hubbard had three hits. Bryson and Dylan Driver had two hits each.
Payne Stolsworth (1-0) dominated on the mound for six innings. He allowed two hits and no runs.
Casey Gouge allowed two runs, but picked up a three-inning save.