By Turn: Renee Sheidt: Bidenomics Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

How are those Bidenomics working for you?

President Biden recently came to Raleigh on official “Bidenomics” business to tell us how well his plan is working. Proudly he announced that he’s giving $82 million to N.C. so everyone can have access to internet connections. While that may all be well and good, I wondered how North Carolinians felt about this. If he were to talk with the legislature or citizens at large, would they say that’s one of our most basic needs? Is promoting “digital equity” and closing the “digital divide” for 250,000 of our residents who currently have no access to internet services really the best use of $82 million?

I already knew Biden had no idea of how things work in the real world. Since when did he stand at the grocery store meat counter trying to figure out if he could afford hamburger meat this week? Or will beans and rice have to do again? Does he keep his heat at 65 degrees during the day and put it down to 58 degrees at night, trying to keep his heating bill lower? I thought not.

When was the last time he filled his car with a tank of gas costing him over $70? He certainly has no problem doing all he can to destroy the fossil fuel industry. “Buy an EV “(electrical vehicle), he says, knowing how unreliable they are and the lack of sufficient charging stations to keep them running. He also is well aware we must rely on enemy nations to import the minerals needed for the car’s batteries! How smart is that?

If he truly is concerned about day-to-day life among us common folks, why doesn’t he do something about inflation?

According to research by Wisconsin Watch, the Consumer Price Index was at 307.051 in November 2023. When Biden took office in January 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed it at 261.582. That’s a 17% upward jump. Have your wages increased that much in the past three years? If not, then the buying power of the average Joe has been reduced by 17%. It’s so bad that Biden only trails former President Jimmy Carter in the presidential inflation rate.

Housing costs have gone through the roof, especially in the rental market. As a Realtor, I know how hard it is for young couples trying to buy their first home. Between high interest rates and high sales prices, it’s unaffordable. Many pay as much in rent as those who owned a home before Biden ascended the throne pay in mortgages. The American Dream has become out of reach for today’s younger generation. Mom and Dad — get the basement ready!

Since 1920 North Carolina has been known as the “Furniture Capital of the World.” Bidenomics has played a major role in the downfall of this once-blooming industry. Last year, two major N.C. furniture companies shut down and declared bankruptcy. With facilities in Hiddenite, Statesville and Taylorsville, Michael Gold laid off all their workers. Klaussner Furniture in Asheboro abruptly closed its doors as well. These closures left over 1,300 people without jobs. In Thomasville, Creative Metal and Wood, which had been in business since 1954, closed last March. The economic impact on the towns that housed these companies is no small thing. When people struggle to keep gas in their cars, food on the table and heat in the home, buying new furniture is not on the priority list of needs.

Reagan used to ask, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” No Sir! Or as Dr. Phil says, “How’s that working for ya?” When it comes to Bidenomics, it’s not!

These economic issues alone are enough to keep sane people from voting for Biden. I haven’t even discussed his open border plans to repopulate the U.S. or giving billions to Ukraine while our vets are on the streets, or his promoting transgender policies for our children. But cheer up! I do have good news! At least all North Carolinians will now have access to the internet thanks to Bidenomics. That’s what I call putting first things first. Now, if only we can afford the monthly bill!

Renee Scheidt lives in Salisbury.