Blotter for Feb. 3: Deputies searching for sex offender who failed to notify of change of address Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

SALISBURY — Deputies are searching for a sex offender that they say was arrested for failing to notify of a change of address, posted bail and was released and then failed to notify police again.

Deputies initially took out arrest warrants for James Russell Kennard Jr. on Dec. 12, 2023 after discovering that he had sold the home he was registered as living in and failed to notify deputies, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Kennard was located and arrested in Stanly County on those warrants on Jan. 5. He was placed in the Surry County Detention Center and given a $7,500 bond, which he posted two days later and was released.

Deputies noted that by Jan. 24, Kennard still had not updated his residence with them, the spokesperson said. On Tuesday, deputies went to the address that he was listed as living at and spoke with the owner. The owner confirmed to deputies that Kennard did not live there. The deputies then took out more arrest warrants for Kennard for failure to notify of a change of address as a registered sex offender.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A larceny occurred in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. It was reported on Feb. 1.

An assault occurred in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Possession of marijuana occurred in the 200 block of West Fisher Street at 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Credit card fraud occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road at 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 1.

A hit and run causing a miscellaneous property injury occurred in the 900 block of Bendix Drive at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Alfred Earl Armstrong, 64, was charged with larceny on Feb. 1. Armstrong has been charged in relation to a larceny that occurred on Oct. 21, 2023 in the 100 block of South Main Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: