Preview: Salisbury City Council to consider revising ordinances concerning panhandling
Published 12:10 am Saturday, February 3, 2024
SALISBURY — Due to the rise of the unsheltered population in Salisbury, the city council will be exploring changes to ordinances pertaining to panhandling at their next meeting. City Attorney Graham Corriher is going to be leading the presentation to council.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the city hall building at 4 p.m. instead of the standard 6 p.m. start time. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council to recognize promotions at the Salisbury Police Department.
- Mayor Karen Alexander will be making the following observations for the month of February: African American History Month and Human Relations Month.
- Council to receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak by Zoom must sign up before 3 p.m. the day of the meeting by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Residents who wish to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Anyone who is unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Transportation Director Wendy Brindle and Utilities Director Jim Behmer will ask council to consider authorizing City Manager Jim Greene to approve the purchase of an Altec model AT41M articulation aerial device mounted on a 2024 Ford F-550 chassis for $195,978 using general fund balance and the purchase of a combination sewer cleaning truck for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities (SRU) at a total cost not to exceed $524,130, using SRU reserves and adopt a budget ordinance amendment in the amount $524,130.
- Transportation Director Wendy Brindle will ask council to consider authorizing staff to proceed with a design for the Main Street project to include city-owned lighting and mast arms.
- Utilities Director Jim Behmer will ask council to consider awarding a contract to Central Carolina Underground, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $250,000 for utility construction crew support services for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities.