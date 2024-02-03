Preview: Salisbury City Council to consider revising ordinances concerning panhandling Published 12:10 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

SALISBURY — Due to the rise of the unsheltered population in Salisbury, the city council will be exploring changes to ordinances pertaining to panhandling at their next meeting. City Attorney Graham Corriher is going to be leading the presentation to council.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the city hall building at 4 p.m. instead of the standard 6 p.m. start time. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: