High school boys basketball: North Hills beats Lions Published 3:46 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Staff report

STATESVILLE — North Hills senior Champ Hayden is a scorer, and even on a night when the outside shots aren’t falling, he can put up numbers.

The high-scoring guard had 37 points and 22 rebounds in Thursday’s 80-58 win against Statesville Christian.

Hayden shot 12-for-28 and missed his five 3-point attempts, but he was 13-for-16 from the foul line.

Hayden is averaging 32.1 points for the season.

Jerrod Drye scored 20 for the Eagles (14-12) in the win against the Lions (2-12).

Malachi Strong had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Zachary Strickland also got 12 rebounds.

North Hills 19 25 19 17 — 80

Statesville Christian 12 13 17 16 — 58

NORTH HILLS — Hayden 37, Drye 20, Strong 18, Strickland 3, Wippenbeck 2.