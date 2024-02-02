Concord shooting suspect with Rowan ties arrested Published 12:00 am Friday, February 2, 2024

CONCORD — One person suspected of being involved in a shooting in Concord has been arrested, police say.

John Christopher Meece, 32, has been arrested and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a release from the city of Concord. Meece was placed in the Cabarrus County jail and given a $250,000 bond.

Police are still searching for the second man they believe was involved in the shooting. That man was described as a clean-shaven white male wearing a white toboggan, gray hoodie and khaki pants. The man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Concord Police responded to a wooded area adjacent to U.S. Highway 29A in reference to an armed robbery with shots fired. There they found the victim with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment, according to an earlier release from the city.

The release also states that police believe the suspects and the victim were acquainted and the robbery was not random based on their preliminary investigation.

Meece has ties to Rowan County, including a short stint on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted list. He has multiple prior convictions, all of which came in Rowan.