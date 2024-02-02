Blotter for Feb. 2: man charged with trafficking after police find fentanyl while serving warrant Published 12:00 am Friday, February 2, 2024

SALISBURY — A man has been charged with drug trafficking after police say they found fentanyl on him while attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest.

The incident began when officers located 32-year old Gregory Coleman Harrell at the Jerry Hunt Supercenter on Bendix Drive and attempted to serve him with warrants for his arrest. During the arrest, the officers searched Harrell and found five grams of fentanyl and a small amount of cocaine on his person.

Harrell was arrested and charged with selling a schedule I controlled substance; possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute; trafficking heroin or opium; two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harrell was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $415,000 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A DWI occurred in the 1200 block of Rowan Mill Road at 12:21 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Possession or concealment of drug paraphernalia occurred in the 300 block of Lake Drive at 12:49 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 31. The total estimated loss was $41.

Receiving or buying counterfeit currency occurred in the 600 block of East Innes Street at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Ervin Ray France, 56, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications on Jan. 31.

Perry Quintin Simmons, 59, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Jan. 31.

Anquanette Shamia Alexander, 34, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Jan. 31.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: