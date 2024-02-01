Salisbury buys new fire engine after previous one already sold Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

SALISBURY — On Jan. 16, the Salisbury City Council agreed to purchase a 2025 Pierce fire engine from Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Inc. for $842,057. However, earlier that same day, the truck was already sold and no longer available.

At a special meeting on Jan. 30, council decided to go ahead with ordering a 2026 Pierce fire engine from Atlantic that will now cost $910,000.

“The only difference between this engine and the previously approved engine is the motor type. This one’s a little bit newer, it has an Environmental Protection Agency qualification that the other one didn’t have. Horsepower, driveline, and firefighting capabilities are all the same. You wouldn’t know the difference by looking at them,” Fire Chief Bob Parnell said.

Parnell said that this is the main reason the engine is more expensive than the other one. It will be delivered in the middle of 2026, which is a year later than when the original engine was supposed to arrive.

Compared to the fire engines Salisbury bought back in October 2023, this one is $200,000 cheaper and will be here two years earlier.

“By grabbing on to this particular engine purchase, city council saved $200,000 and 20 months over the ones that are going to be delivered in 2028,” Parnell said.