Overton Elementary School announces January’s First Class Scholars

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Staff Report

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Scholars this month for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of “creativity.”

Kindergarten: Adrianna Hernandez and Jackson Andersen
First grade: Harmony Raynor and Aubrey Gregory
Second grade: Sophia Buchanan, Lynk Presnell and Ava Roberts
Third grade: Emily Giraldo Gomez, Merritt Bucy and Majesty Karnley
Fourth grade: Gianni Hunter and Andre Turner
Fifth grade: Azariah Cranmo and Caleb McCullough

More News

Livingstone College celebrates its 145th Founder’s Day with a month-long series of events and exhibitions

A whole new world of e-sports

Kannapolis group preaches fire safety and helps burn victims

Celebrating Black history

Print Article