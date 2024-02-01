Overton Elementary School announces January’s First Class Scholars
Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024
The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Scholars this month for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of “creativity.”
Kindergarten: Adrianna Hernandez and Jackson Andersen
First grade: Harmony Raynor and Aubrey Gregory
Second grade: Sophia Buchanan, Lynk Presnell and Ava Roberts
Third grade: Emily Giraldo Gomez, Merritt Bucy and Majesty Karnley
Fourth grade: Gianni Hunter and Andre Turner
Fifth grade: Azariah Cranmo and Caleb McCullough