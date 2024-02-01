Overton Elementary School announces January’s First Class Scholars

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Scholars this month for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of “creativity.”

Kindergarten: Adrianna Hernandez and Jackson Andersen

First grade: Harmony Raynor and Aubrey Gregory

Second grade: Sophia Buchanan, Lynk Presnell and Ava Roberts

Third grade: Emily Giraldo Gomez, Merritt Bucy and Majesty Karnley

Fourth grade: Gianni Hunter and Andre Turner

Fifth grade: Azariah Cranmo and Caleb McCullough