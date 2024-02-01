High school girls wrestling: Hoke County wins state dual team tournament Published 1:08 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff report

GIBSONVILLE –West Rowan’s girls were a Final Four participant, but fell in the semifinals on Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High.

West lost to Swain County 36-28. Hoke County advanced with a 45-21 win against Jack Britt.

The Hoke County Bucks won 45-24 against Swain County to take the state championship.

Hoke County’s Keirra Rush was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

West’s team was coached by Tim Pangburn and Durwood Bynum.