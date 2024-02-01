High school girls wrestling: Hoke County wins state dual team tournament

Published 1:08 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Post Sports

 

 

Staff report

GIBSONVILLE –West Rowan’s girls were a Final Four participant, but fell in the semifinals on Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High.

West lost to Swain County 36-28. Hoke County advanced with a 45-21 win against Jack Britt.

The Hoke County Bucks won 45-24 against Swain County to take the state championship.

Hoke County’s Keirra Rush was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

West’s team was coached by Tim Pangburn and Durwood Bynum.

 

More Sports

High school boys swimming: East repeats in dominating fashion

High school swimming: South girls win third straight county title

Area Sports briefs: Hornet football stars commit

High school boys basketball: Hornets make it 10 in a row; Cavs lose another close one

Print Article