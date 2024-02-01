High school boys basketball: North rolls Raiders in non-conference game Published 2:37 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff report

LANDIS — North Rowan’s boys basketball team put Tuesday’s deflating loss to Thomasville in the rear-view mirror by overwhelming South Rowan on Wednesday.

North was bigger and faster and deeper and romped 87-44 in the non-conference matchup.

George Maxwell opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for the Cavaliers, and it was 7-0 before Aaron Jones made a 3-pointer for the Raiders.

It was pretty much over after the first quarter with the Cavaliers leading 27-5. It was 47-22 at the half.

Maxwell scored 23 points, including an 11-point first quarter. Mostly he got easy 2s by getting to the rim.

Amir Alexander scored 15, and Jayden Polk had 14, as the Cavaliers (8-8) got productive nights from their top three scorers.

Jadon Moore and Zion Jackson scored 13 each, but couldn’t stop the Raiders (0-18) from suffering their 40th consecutive defeat.

North Rowan 27 20 25 15 — 87

South Rowan 5 17 13 9 — 44

NORTH — Maxwell 23, Alexander 15, Polk 14, Morrow 8, Carpenter 6, Charleston 5, Feamster 5, Mosley 5, Tarver 4, Williams 2.

SOUTH — Moore 13, Jackson 13, Carey 6, Jones 5, Blackwell 3, Ritchie 2, Overcash 2.