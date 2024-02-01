Four injured in Thursday afternoon crash in Salisbury Published 4:07 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Four people suffered unknown injuries in a five-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Thursday.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Klumac Road. Five vehicles were involved in the wreck, but a gray pickup truck and sedan were impacted the most by the incident.

Both vehicles were pushed down a nearby hill as a result of the impact. The truck ended up approximately 20 feet down the hill, while the sedan ended up overturned in the nearby Wendy’s parking lot. Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell confirmed on scene that at least one person in the sedan was pinned into the vehicle as a result of the collision and had to be rescued by emergency personnel.

Four people were injured in the crash. Parnell said that three of those people were transported to the hospital for their injuries and the fourth was treated on scened. Parnell could not yet say what the severity of the injuries were.

The crash shut down the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Klumac Road while emergency personnel responded to the event.

Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department are investigating the crash, according to a release from the city of Salisbury. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Corey Brooks at 704-638-5333.

More information about the incident will be provided as it becomes available.