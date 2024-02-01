College women’s basketball: LC struggles, blown out in Raleigh Published 1:48 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff report

RALEIGH — Livingstone’s women’s basketball had one of its worst nights of the season on Wednesday and lost 95-52 to St. Augustine’s at Emery Gym.

It was hard to pick out the most damaging stat — 30 turnovers, 2-for-20 on 3-pointers, 28-percent shooting. Any of those three things will get you beat.

Livingstone (4-12, 2-9) allowed 57 points in the second half. That didn’t help.

Thalia Carter was a bright spot with 17 points. Jamiah Lane and Bria Griffith scored 12 each.

St. Augustine’s (10-9, 4-7) had an enjoyable time and may have played its best game, shooting 51.5 percent in the first half and 56 percent for the game.

Livingstone 9 10 16 17 — 52

St. Augustine’s 16 20 31 26 — 95

LIVINGSTONE — Carter 17, Lane 12, Griffith 12, Chambers 5, Woodruff 3, M. Williams 2, Kelson 1