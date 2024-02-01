College women’s basketball: Catawba escapes Timken Center Published 3:03 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff report

GAFFNEY, S.C.— Every road trip these days is an adventure for Catawba’s women’s basketball team,

The 14th-ranked Indians were lucky to survive at lowly Limestone on Wednesday. The Indians pulled out a 70-64 South Atlantic Conference scrap that included 10 ties and six lead changes.

Limestone’s Kalisha Hill had the game of her life — 33 points and 17 rebounds – but the Indians still escaped the Timken Center where 178 fans nearly witnessed a huge upset.

Limestone shot 43 percent to Catawba’s 35 percent, but the Indians had a 21-13 edge in the turnover battle and shot respectably from the 3-point line.

Lyrik Thorne led the Indians with 24 points. She made three 3-pointers, went 9-for-10 at the foul line and handed out six assists.

Thorne and Janiya Downs, who was held to nine points, battled foul trouble.

Sara McIntosh had a big game with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Limestone jumped out early, and the Indians had to use some energy to come back.

Then Limestone pulled away again. Catawba (14-3, 9-2) trailed by nine points with 4:48 remaining, but went on a 9-0 run to get back in it.

Catawba was good at the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish off the Saints (9-11, 3-9).

Catawba 18 13 18 21 — 70

Limestone 18 17 18 11 — 64

CATAWBA — Thorne 24, McIntosh 20, Downs 9, Baker 5, Spry 4, Lara 3, Wilson 2, Ingram 2, Dixon-Booker 1.