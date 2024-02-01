College women’s basketball: Catawba escapes Timken Center

Published 3:03 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Post Sports

Catawba's Sara McIntosh 25 shooting, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

GAFFNEY, S.C.— Every road trip these days is an adventure for Catawba’s women’s basketball team,

The 14th-ranked Indians were lucky to survive at lowly Limestone on Wednesday. The Indians pulled out a 70-64 South Atlantic Conference scrap that included 10 ties and six lead changes.

Limestone’s Kalisha Hill had the game of her life — 33 points and 17 rebounds – but the Indians still escaped the Timken Center where 178 fans nearly witnessed a huge upset.

Limestone shot 43 percent to Catawba’s 35 percent, but the Indians had a 21-13 edge in the turnover battle and shot respectably from the 3-point line.

Lyrik Thorne led the Indians with 24 points. She made three 3-pointers, went 9-for-10 at the foul line and handed out six assists.

Thorne and Janiya Downs, who was held to nine points, battled foul trouble.

Sara McIntosh had a big game with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Limestone jumped out early, and the Indians had to use some energy to come back.

Then Limestone pulled away again. Catawba (14-3, 9-2) trailed by nine points with 4:48 remaining, but went on a 9-0 run to get back in it.

Catawba was good at the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish off the Saints (9-11, 3-9).

Catawba    18    13    18   21   — 70

Limestone   18   17    18   11   — 64

CATAWBA — Thorne 24, McIntosh 20, Downs 9, Baker 5, Spry 4, Lara 3, Wilson 2, Ingram 2, Dixon-Booker 1.

 

 

 

 

