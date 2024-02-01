College men’s basketball: Road loss for Blue Bears Published 1:27 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff report

RALEIGH — A 21-point first half doomed Livingstone in Wednesday’s CIAA game at St. Augustine’s.

The Blue Bears trailed 36-21 at the break in front of 533 fans at Emery Gym. They were much better in the second half, but they couldn’t get back in the game. Livingstone (9-11, 5-6) trailed by as many as 23 points in the second half.

Khyree Temple scored 20 for Livingstone, while Pharoah Lassiter scored 11, and freshman Andrae Shaw contributed 10.

Livingstone shot 41 percent for the game and made eight 3-pointers.

St.Augustine’s made 49 percent from the floor and got to the foul line more than the Blue Bears. The Falcons (11-10, 7-6) were 26-for-34 on free throws.

Livingtone 21 50 — 71

St. Augustine’s 36 44 — 80

LIVINGSTONE — Temple 20, Lassiter 11, Shaw 10, Leak 8, Egbo 6, Nipper 6, Broderick 4, Montaque 2, Herd 2, P. Tako 2.