College men’s basketball: Amazing win for Catawba Published 11:42 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff report

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Forty-two ties and 24 lead changes.

That might be a record.

It was a wild Wednesday in the South Atlantic Conference, including a loss by Lincoln Memorial, and Catawba’s men’s basketball team won the wildest game of all. The Indians prevailed 93-92 at Limestone’s Timken Center in overtime.

Catawba wiped out an eight-point deficit in the last two minutes of regulation.

Some good fortune and a banked in 3-pointer by Kris Robinson got the Indians to overtime. Javeon Jones’ free throws in the overtime proved decisive when Limestone missed a last-second shot.

Robinson is rarely average. He’s hot or cold. Fortunately for the Indians, he was pretty warm on Wednesday with five 3-pointers and 21 points.

Catawba shot 52 percent and overcame 31 points by Limestone’s Zeb Graham and 10 3-pointers by the Saints (10-11, 6-6).

Jones scored 18, Justin Banks got 12 off the bench, and DeAngelo Epps contributed 11.

Catawba (11-4, 8-3) is back in the thick of the SAC race and plays a big home game against Carson-Newman on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Catawba 41 44 8 — 93

Limestone 43 42 7 — 92

CATAWBA — Robinson 21, Jones 18, Banks 12, Epps 11, White 7, Gerald 7, Nelson 6, Thomas 4, Tinsley 4, Mitchell 3.