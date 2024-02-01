College baseball: Impressive opener for Catawba Indians Published 11:58 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff report

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ross Steedley’s departure from Queens University led to Queens outfielder Sam Hunter seeking a new baseball program.

One phone call from former East Rowan High and Rowan County American Legion star Steedley to his old boss, Jim Gantt, found Hunter a new place.

Hunter had some elbow issues, but he quickly showed that if he was healthy, he would be Catawba’s center fielder.

Hunter’s debut for the Indians couldn’t have been any better on Thursday. He anchored a strong lineup with four hits and six RBIs, and the Indians battered Palm Beach Atlantic 16-3 on opening day.

Dylan Driver (Carson), Bo Rusher (Salisbury), Drew Robertson and Jackson Price also swung the bats well. Price socked the Indians’ first homer of the season.

Robertson, Levi Perrell and Cooper Bryson scored three runs each.

Catawba had 14 hits and took advantage of five walks, five BBPs and three errors.

Austin Fine was Catawba’s ace last season and got off to a great start with seven sharp innings for the win. He allowed only two hits against the Sailfish.

Catawba (1-0)

Palm Beach Atlantic (0-1)

W — Fine (1-0)

HR — Price (1).