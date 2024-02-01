Celebrating Black history

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Staff Report

This month, the Salisbury Post is requesting submissions of photos that celebrate Black history. Today’s contribution comes from John Lomax, who attended Dunbar High School in the late 1960s. The photos were taken out of the 1969 yearbook called ‘The Tiger.’ Prior to de-segregation, Dunbar served Black students in the East Spencer area.

If you have a photo or story to tell illustrating Black History Month, please email editor Chandler Inions at chandler.inions@salisburypost.com.

