Blotter for Feb. 1: teacher throws clipboard at school director after resignation Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

SALISBURY — A teacher at a local private school has been charged after police say she threw a clipboard at the director after arguing over her resignation.

Deputies responded to Yadkin Path Montessori School at approximately 2:40 p.m. in reference to an assault that had been reported, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. There, they spoke with the director, who said that the incident began when she went to speak with the teacher about the two-week resignation notice the teacher had submitted.

At some point during the discussion, the teacher asked the director to stop talking to her and the discussion ended, the spokesperson said. The director then left the classroom and returned to her office. As she entered her office, she heard footsteps behind her and turned around. She was then hit on the left cheek by a clipboard allegedly thrown by the teacher, who the director reported saying “oops, my bad.”

The spokesperson said that no students were in the building to witness the incident. After hearing the director’s story, deputies went to the magistrate’s office and got a criminal summons for the teacher.

Raven Alexus Bennett, 22, was served with the summons and charged with simple assault.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 30. The total estimated loss was $29.

A larceny occurred in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue at 6:23 p.m. on Jan. 30. The total estimated loss was $7.

A larceny occurred in the 900 block of East Lafayette Street at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 30. The total estimated loss was $103.

An assault occurred in the 300 block of Mahaley Avenue between 10:40 p.m. and 10:56 p.m. on Jan. 30.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: