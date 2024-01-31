Youth basketball: Salisbury Academy student wins district Hoop Shoot Published 2:23 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Elle Blankenship could give free-throw lessons to ACC basketball players.

Blankenship shot 19-for-25 from the foul line in the Elks District Hoop Shoot held in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

That’s 76 percent — under pressure. She won the girls division for ages 12-13.

The seventh-grader managed to advance from the local Hoop Shoot held at Hall Gym with 13-for-25 accuracy, but she picked up the pace on Saturday at the district level.

Next, she’ll compete at the state level in Greensboro on Feb. 10.

Blankenship is in her second year as a member of the Salisbury Academy varsity team and has helped the Lady Jaguars post a record of 15-1. She played on the jayvees as a fifth-grader.

Experience helps. This is Blankenship’s third year of Hoop Shoot. She won the local 10-11 division in 2022 and placed third in the district.

“Now that I’ve competed in this event for the past few years, I feel more confident,” Blankenship said.

She credits Coach Knox at Salisbury Academy for pushing her to excel on the court.

“Coach Knox has helped me a lot with my basketball skills and form. She has also made a big difference in the mental side of my game, teaching me ways to stay focused and calm my nerves.”

Blankenship started playing basketball when she was 9 years old. She played in a Salisbury Parks and Recreation program at Hall Gym. Salisbury Parks and Recreation partners with the local Elks to conduct the annual Hoop Shoot.

Blankenship was one of five players representing Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 699 at the district contest.

In the boys 8-9 division, Blake Adams sank 19 of 25 free throws for third place. The winner made 22 of 25.

Three more girls — Mattie Austin (8-9), Arden Beal (10-11) and Sydney Gabriel (12-13) — competed in the district event.

“I’m very proud of Team Salisbury,” said Kenny Martin, Exalted Ruler for Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 699 and Hoop Shoot volunteer. “There is always tough competition here. I thought all our kids responded well under pressure.”

Martin was happy to hear the positive feedback from the local youth.

“I talked with our group after the event,” he said. “Everyone had a good time and they were grateful for the chance to compete. They’re excited about coming back next year.”

Recent Rowan County hoopsters to compete at the state contest are Brendan Beal (2023), Bryant Davis (2020 and 2022), Dasia Elder (2020), Sehr Spence (2020), Rachel McCullough (2018), CP Perry (2017) and Lindsey Conrad (2017). In 2022, Davis won the state competition for 12-13 boys and went on to finish third at the Southern Regional Hoop Shoot.

This year’s state winners will advance to March 9 regional competition in Charlottesville, Va.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot will take place on April 20 in Chicago.

Blankenship will continue to practice shooting hoops and gaining inspiration from her favorite college team, the Lady Huskies from UConn, who have a record 11 national championships. If she competes as well as the Huskies, she can book her ticket for Virginia.