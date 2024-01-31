Threat that caused evacuation revealed as bomb threat by police records Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

SALISBURY — The threat made against Salisbury High School that caused a three-hour long evacuation has been revealed as a bomb threat.

Salisbury Police Department records list the incident under a report of a bomb threat occuring at the high school’s address at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

All buildings on Salisbury’s campus were evacuated at approximately 11 a.m. after the school received a phone call communicating a threat, Principal Marvin Moore said in a message to students and their families. Staff and faculty were asked to stay on the practice field, as far away from the buildings as possible.

“I encourage parents to use this opportunity as a springboard for conversations with your children about the seriousness of communicating threats in any situation and to help them understand that communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property is a Class H felony,” Moore said in the message.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies, firefighters from Salisbury Fire Department and EMS personnel responded to the school and surrounded the campus while it was searched. Police thoroughly searched all of the school’s buildings and determined that there was no threat to the safety of students and staff, Moore said.

Michelle Shue, communications director for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, confirmed that students and faculty were allowed back into the school and would be returning to classes by 2:15 p.m.