Suspicious vehicle call ends with trafficking arrest Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged with trafficking heroin after police found drugs in his car while responding to a call concerning a suspicious vehicle.

Police were initially dispatched to the 300 block of Lake Drive in reference to a caller saying there was a suspicious vehicle on the road, according to a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle sitting in the road.

As an officer spoke with the driver, he noticed that although the man was speaking calmly, he was sweating profusely and had his hand under the console the entire time, the spokesperson said. Another officer on the scene reportedly recognized one person in the vehicle as someone who had incidents involving narcotics in the past.

The officers then called for a K9 unit to search the car, which returned a positive alert for narcotics. During the resulting search, officers found nine grams of orange pills, two glass smoking pipes, two bags with a crystalline substance and a digital scale.

The driver of the car then attempted to run away. Officers eventually caught him in the 200 block of West 11th Street, according to the police report.

Arnie Preston Rabon, 35, was charged with trafficking heroin or opium, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. During the arrest, officers also discovered that Rabon had given them a fake name, according to the spokesperson.

Officers also discovered that the U.S. Marshals Service had warrants for Rabon’s arrest as an absconder.

Rabon was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $251,000 bond, according to jail records.