Suspect identified in Concord shooting has Rowan ties Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

CONCORD — One of the suspects identified in a Concord shooting and armed robbery on Wednesday has ties to Rowan County and previously spent time on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list.

Police responded to the railroad tracks near U.S.-29A for a reported shooting at approximately 10:30 a.m. and found a victim that had suffered two gunshot wounds during an armed robbery, according to a release from the Concord Police Department.

John Christopher Meece, 32, has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting. Meece turned himself into deputies in 2015 after being identified as a suspect in a breaking and entering that same year. Meece was placed on the most wanted list in the weeks in between the crime and turning himself in, according to prior Salisbury Post reporting.

Meece has also been convicted of multiple other crimes in Rowan County, including other breaking and entering and multiple possession charges. All of his prior convictions have been in Rowan County, according to the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections database.

The release from Concord states that police have obtained an arrest warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Meece is described as standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has multiple tattoos and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants at the time of the incident, according to the release.

Concord police are also seeking the public’s assistance identifying a second suspect described as a white male, clean shaven, wearing a white toboggan, gray hoodie and khaki pants.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Meece, the unidentified suspect or the incident is asked to call 911 or contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.