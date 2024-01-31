Rowan Museum history classes return this week Published 12:05 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

SALISBURY — “Our Place in History” starts back on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. in the Rowan Museum’s Messinger Ballroom.

The course is a joint effort between the Rowan Museum and Historic Salisbury Foundation to bring low-cost history classes to the public. The class takes place every Thursday in February and March and has two optional field trips that will be on some Saturdays — allowing participants to visit and tour several historic churches and the Gold Hill Historic Village.

The nine-week course is the best way for people to learn the local history of Rowan County and the surrounding Piedmont.

Starting from Rowan County’s earliest history, the course spans thousands of years.

If anyone has ever wondered what happened in Salisbury during the Revolutionary War, why some churches in the eastern part of the county have plaques written in German, or even why Rowan County has so many roadside history markers, then this class is for them. Presenters include Dr. Gary Freeze, Evin Burleson, Aaron Kepley, Susan Sides, Pete Prunkl and more.

“Our Place in History” is perfect for new residents of Rowan County, especially teachers who may not be familiar with the local history. Even if someone has attended in the past, it is recommended to sign up again, since instructors are constantly researching and revise the class to ensure it is accurate and not the same year after year.

Last year, the course had record attendance and were able to share our rich history with nearly double the normal amount of attendees. We hope to reach a similar number of people this year.

Admission is based on the student. Newcomers to Rowan County (in the last 12 months) are offered the course for $25. For Historic Salisbury Foundation and Rowan Museum members, the fee is $30. For non-members, the price is $35.

Register at www.historicsalisbury.org or by calling 704-636-0103. Registration in person at the first class is also allowed.