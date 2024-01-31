Rotary Club bestows annual Public Safety Awards to local heroes Published 12:10 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

1 of 3

SALISBURY — On Jan. 30, at the Rotary Hut, the Salisbury Rotary Club handed out its Public Safety Awards to a “rookie” and “veteran” from the five public safety agencies who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Throughout the meeting, the head of each agency spoke kind words about the award winners and of the sacrifices they have made in the name of helping others.

The winners included Azende King and Jacob Easler of the Salisbury Police Department; Evan Martinez and Jake Richardson of the Salisbury Fire Department; Chuck Haas and Allen Carlyle of Rowan County Emergency Services; Matthew C. Tilley, Benjamin Gomez-Mendez, and Shane L. Herrin of the NC State Highway Patrol; and Jared Drye and Heather Bailey of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

“We say ‘thank you’ once a year to all of the professionals here with us today that serve us everyday. You almost feel ashamed that you only get to say this one time a year, we need to find a way to say this more often,” City Attorney Graham Corriher said.

Martinez, the winner of the rookie firefighter of the year award, has a grandfather and four uncles who were firemen before him and he says his career “has always been in my blood.” It isn’t lost on Martinez that the Rotary Club singled him out for his work in Salisbury.

“It feels nice to get some recognition. It’s great to serve the citizens of Salisbury. Myself and all of the firemen here put in a lot of effort. The recognition is nice,” Martinez said.

Tilley was the winner of the rookie trooper of the year and he said he has “always been interested in community service.”

Tilley truly cherishes this moment of being valued by the Rotary Club.

“It feels like an honor to be recognized by the citizens we serve,” Tilley said. “We appreciate the opportunity to come and fellowship with people in the community.”

Allen Caryle, who won the veteran paramedic of the year, had only one word to describe how he felt when he was given the award.

“Humbled.”