High school boys basketball: Hornets make it 10 in a row; Cavs lose another close one Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys basketball team wiped out West Davidson, as expected, but did it in unexpected ways.

Juke Harris scored 22 points in one of his quieter efforts of the season, but the Hornets still demolished West Davidson 77-31 to stay on top in the Central Carolina Conference.

Lexington also won again, so the Yellow Jackets are still one game back of the Hornets and in the hunt mathematically for the conference title, but Salisbury (17-3, 8-0) owns a 91-52 win at Lexington. The Yellow Jackets will come to Salisbury on Feb. 9.

Mike Geter always does a lot of positive things for the Hornets, but he isn’t necessarily a prolific 3-point shooter. On Tuesday, he was on target from deep in the corners. He made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 16 points to help blow away the Green Dragons (7-12, 1-6). The Hornets had won 82-45 in Tyro.

“Mike gives us an all-round game, but when he shoots it that well, it’s a different dimension for us,” Salisbury coach Albert Perkins said.

Salisbury made nine 3-pointers. Bryce Dalton got the Hornets started with two early 3-balls. Harris made his only 3-pointer late in the first quarter to give the Hornets a 17-9 lead.

Geter and Braylon Taylor made 3s and Harris had a three-point play as Salisbury pushed to a 43-19 halftime lead.

A Harris stick-back made it 67-27 for a running clock.

Hank Webb had one of his better games, made a 3-pointer and scored nine points.

The Hornet also welcomed back Dashawn Brown, a hustling forward who had been out several weeks. He scored three points.

“He couldn’t work out or do anything active for about two weeks,” Perkins said. “We;ll bring him back slowly.”

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan suffered a home loss on Tuesday, falling 74-66 to Thomasville in a Central Carolina Conference game.

The Cavaliers had pulled out a close game at Thomasville, but were unable to finish off the sweep.

Thomasville got a fast start and led 40-34 at halftime.

North’s most productive quarter was the third. That’s when the Cavaliers scored 25 points to get back to 59-all.

Jalen Thomas only scored nine points for the Bulldogs, but he made three buckets in the decisive fourth quarter.

Bryce McCoy made three 3-pointers and scored 20 for Thomasville (10-7, 4-4), while Malachi Knight scored 17.

George Maxwell led North (7-9, 4-3) with 19 points. He made three of North’s six 3-pointers.

Jo Jo Tarver scored his nine points in the first quarter. North also got nine from Dyzarious Carpenter and Jerricho Charleston.

Thomasville 23 17 19 15 — 74

North Rowan 19 15 25 7 — 66

THOMASVILLE — McCoy 20, Knight 17, Gladney 11, Pemberton 10, Gathings 5, Norman 1, K. Carpenter 1.

NORTH — Maxwell 19, Tarver 9, D. Carpenter 9, Charleston 9, Alexander 6, Polk 5, Morrow 4, Williams 3, Alford 2.