College women’s basketball: Wake Forest to honor Raider, Wonder
Published 9:50 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Staff report
WINSTON-SALEM — South Rowan grad Tracy Connor-Riddick and A.L. Brown grad Amy Privette Perko, legends of Wake Forest women’s basketball, will be honored on Thursday.
Wake Forest is unveiling new recognition banners inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum prior to the women’s game against Miami. The reveal of the banners inside the Joel coincides with Wake Forest’s basketball alumni weekend.
A dozen new banners will honor the accomplishments of Wake Forest women’s basketball. The jerseys of nine alumnae, one former head coach and NCAA and WNIT tournament teams will now be marked by permanent banners in the arena rafters.
This is not a jersey retirement. An “honored” jersey symbolizes impact of the highest level, while still enabling current and future student-athletes to wear that same number
There are no new banners being added for Wake Forest men’s basketball but all that are currently up in the rafters are being renovated.
Connor received a letter from director of athletics John Curried that stated: “Thanks to your efforts as a student-athlete at Wake Forest University on and off the court and your transcendent impact as a valued member of our Demon Deacons community, I am proud to share with you that your name/jersey will be elevated to a lasting position of honor inside Lawrence Joel Coliseum.”
The 12 women’s basketball banners:
- Wake Forest Sports Hall of Famers:
- Tracy Connor (2016 Inductee)
- Roper Halverson (2013 Inductee)
- Jennifer Mitchell Hoover (2007 Inductee)
- Amy Privette Perko (2000 Inductee)
- Jane Jackson (1995 Inductee)
- Trailblazers:
- Keeva Jackson-Breland (2023 Honoree)
- Sonya Henderson (2023 Honoree)
- Charlene Curtis (2022 ACC Unite Award Honoree)
- Gamechangers:
- Dearica Hamby (2015 Graduate)
- LaChina Robinson (2002 Graduate)