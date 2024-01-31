Blotter for Jan. 31

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 5:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $63.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $12.

Miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 300 block of Milford Hills Road between 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020 and 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:48 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $388.