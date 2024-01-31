Blotter for Jan. 31
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 5:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $63.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $12.
- Miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 300 block of Milford Hills Road between 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020 and 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 29.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:48 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $388.
- Semaj Salguod Barringer, 24, was charged with breaking and entering railroad cars or other motor vehicles on Jan. 29.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A stolen vehicle was recovered at Baptist Church Road between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 9:36 a.m. on Jan. 28.
- Vandalism occurred at Troutman Road at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at St. Stephens Church Road between midnight and 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.
- Isaiah Thomas Little, 26, was charged with failure to return hired property on Jan. 28.