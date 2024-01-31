Blotter for Jan. 31

January 31, 2024

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 5:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $63.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $12.
  • Miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 300 block of Milford Hills Road between 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020 and 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 29.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:48 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss was $388.
  • Semaj Salguod Barringer, 24, was charged with breaking and entering railroad cars or other motor vehicles on Jan. 29.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • A stolen vehicle was recovered at Baptist Church Road between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 9:36 a.m. on Jan. 28.
  • Vandalism occurred at Troutman Road at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at St. Stephens Church Road between midnight and 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.
  • Isaiah Thomas Little, 26, was charged with failure to return hired property on Jan. 28.

