Area Sports briefs: Hornet football stars commit

From staff reports
Salisbury defensive end Jaden Warren, Co-Rowan County Defensive Player of the Year, announced he’ll sign with North Carolina Central.
He had 20 sacks as a senior.
•••
Salisbury defensive tackle Jelani Ziyad announced a commitment to Wingate.
Youth baseball
Registration for Spencer’s Cal Ripken League has started at 8th Street Ballpark.
NIL
North Carolina private school athletes can now earn money off their name, image and likeness.
NCHSAA athletes cannot, so the exodus of talented public school athletes to private schools is likely to become more prevalent.
College swimming
Catawba’s Maks Minichowski was named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week.
Minichowski led the Catawba Indians to a sweep over Lees-McRae and Chowan on Saturday afternoon. Minichowski had two individuals wins and a relay win.
Salisbury Academy
The Salisbury Academy varsity girls basketball team clinched the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics regular-season title with a 49-17 win over Hickory Day School.
Leading SA were Jream McLeod with 17 points, Samiya Childers with seven points and Audrey Faggart with six The Jaguars have outscored conference opponents 260-77 through six games. They will wrap up their regular season conference play on Thursday at St. Stephens Lutheran School. Game time is 4 p.m.
GARS
GARS members played at McCanless.
Low ‘A’ Flight players were Phil Cauble and Ted Weant with nets of 68.43.
Low ‘B’ Flight player was Hal Jordan with a net of 65.28
Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Goodman with a net of 66.65.
Low ‘D’ Flight player was Bill Rogers with a net of 65.81
Larry Petrea shot a 77 to win low gross, while Jordan won low net.
Buddy Barger was Super Senior with a net of 68.68.
Bobby Clark shot an 84 to equal his age. Dickie Peeler eagled the Par-5 No. 18 hole.
The over age 65 Rowan County softball travel team is looking for players to start playing in April.
Power titanium bats and lively softballs will be used. Contact Fred Moore, team catcher at email, fmoore49@myyahoo.com
.
Courtesy runners used from any base.
College basketball
Pfeiffer’s Doug Smith had the program’s first triple-double in the Division III era and is the first USA South player to achieve the feat since 2009.
Smith had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 12 blocks in a 68-61 loss to Christopher Newport.
Smith’s 12 blocks tied the Pfeiffer and USA South single-game record.
•••
Hannah Isley (Carson) had 12 points and 10 rebounds in Pfeiffer’s 55-45 loss to Methodist.
College indoor track and field
North Carolina A&T’s Kendrell Goodes (North Rowan) cleared 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches in the high jump and placed third in the Doctor Sander Invitational in New York.
•••
Pfeiffer competed in the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem.
The highlight came when the school record in the distance medley relay was broken by the team of Makayla Borst (Carson), Katelyn Lentz (West Rowan), Micah Welborn and Madison Lowery (South Rowan). The time ranks seventh nationally among Division III times.
Lowery also finished eighth in the mile with a tie of 5:10.60.
The 2016 Pfeiffer school record in the men’s distance medley relay fell as the team of Cannon Powell. AJ Huffman (Salisbury), Trent Rivers (South Rowan) and Sawyer Helms ran 10:48.88.
High school basketball
Champ Hayden scored 23 points for North Hills and Zachary Strickland had 14 in a 75-52 loss to Victory Christian.
•••
Gray Stone beat Jackson Day 52-50 to end a long losing streak.
•••
Former North Rowan player Michael Strickland had 27 points and seven steals for Lab Prep against Combine Prep’s international team.