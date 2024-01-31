Area Sports briefs: Hornet football stars commit

The over age 65 Rowan County softball travel team is looking for players to start playing in April.

Power titanium bats and lively softballs will be used. Contact Fred Moore, team catcher at email, fmoore49@myyahoo.com

Courtesy runners used from any base.

College basketball

Pfeiffer’s Doug Smith had the program’s first triple-double in the Division III era and is the first USA South player to achieve the feat since 2009.

Smith had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 12 blocks in a 68-61 loss to Christopher Newport.

Smith’s 12 blocks tied the Pfeiffer and USA South single-game record.

•••

Hannah Isley (Carson) had 12 points and 10 rebounds in Pfeiffer’s 55-45 loss to Methodist.