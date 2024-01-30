High school girls basketball: Cavs, Hornets, Falcons roll; Wonders lose to Lake Norman Published 8:42 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

From staff reports

SPENCER — Bailee Goodlett’s 20 points were nice and her 12 steals were astounding.

Goodlett’s quick hands led North Rowan to an easy 58-6 victory against winless Thomasville on Tuesday in the North gym.

Goodlett topped 20 points for the eighth time this season (in 10 games), as the Cavaliers (13-3, 7-0) stayed a game ahead of Salisbury in the Central Carolina Conference standings.

Bloom Goodlett, Bailee’s sister, had her best scoring game since very early in the season with 10 points. Alannah McArthur scored 10 for a career high.

Kriststyle Stockton pulled down nine rebounds, while Adrionna King had seven for coach Darra Walker’s Cavaliers.

North jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored and led 39-3 at the half. North got the running clock with a 43-3 lead early in the third quarter.

Thomasville 3 0 3 0 — 6

North Rowan 23 16 10 9 — 58

NORTH — Bailee Goodlett 20, Bloom Goodlett 10, McArthur 10, Ellis 6, Oglesby 6, Elder 4, Cowan 2.

•••

SALISBURY — After missing Friday’s game at Thomasville, Salisbury star MaKayla Noble wasted no time in announcing that she was back in the lineup on Tuesday.

Noble made a 3-pointer to start the scoring, blocked a shot, and then scored in a post. She got the Hornets started toward a 60-35 Central Carolina Conference win against West Davidson (7-12, 3-4) in the SHS gym.

Salisbury (13-5, 7-1) stayed on the heels of North Rowan in the CCC standings.

There were some lead changes in the first quarter, but Noble scored 11 in the first quarter as the Hornets took a 23-8 lead.

Jamyrah Cherry and Shamya Arnold made 3-pointers to help push the Hornets’ lead to 39-22 at the half.

Noble finished with 23 points and has 963 for her career.

Cherry scored 16 and stuffed the stat sheet with rebounds and assists.

West Davidson 8 14 4 9 — 35

Salisbury 23 16 14 7 — 60

SALISBURY — Noble 23, Cherry 16, Arnold 7, McCombs 6, Zapata 4, Spruill 2, Evans 1, McNeely 1.

•••

CHINA GROVE — West Rowan romped 94-12 at Carson on Tuesday to stay undefeated in the South Piedmont Conference.

The 94 points were a season-high for the Falcons. They had beaten Lake Norman Charter 93-11 and 91-28 against Concord. West won the first meeting with Carson in Mount Ulla, 76-10.

West (17-1, 11-0) is looking to run the table in the SPC for the second straight season.

West got double-digit scoring from seven players. Lauren Arnold led with 15 points. Emma Clarke and Mya Edwards scored 14 each. Makaylah Tenor had 12, and De’Mya Phifer, Aubrey Martin and Tiara Thompson scored 10 each.

Clarke and Arnold combined for 19 points as West took a 38-2 lead in the first quarter.

Carson (1-18, 0-11) scored 10 points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers by Julia Burleson. Edwards scored eight for the Falcons in the quarter, and it was 66-12 at halftime.

The Falcons outscored Carson 28-0 during a running-clock second half.

West Rowan 38 28 15 13 — 94

Carson 2 10 0 0 — 12

WEST — Arnold 15, Clarke 14, Edwards 14, Tenor 12, Phifer 10, Martin 10, Thompson 10, Wilson 6, Hoffner 3.

CARSON — Burleson 6, McBride 4, Sheets 2.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown’s girls basketball team was short-handed for Tuesday’s Greater Metro Conference game with first-place Lake Norman, but the Wonders had a good effort in an 80-41 loss.

Lake Norman is 17-1 and 7-0 in the conference.

Ayanni Flood scored 13 for the Wonders, who dressed six varsity players and some jayvees. Jah’nae Stevens and Sadie Faulkner scored 11 each for the Wonders. R’mani Bradley had six.

It was a tough stretch for the Wonders (10-10, 1-7) — West Rowan, Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman. A.L. Brown also played well in a 59-45 loss to Hickory Ridge on Friday. Faulkner scored 17 in that one.