East Spencer police chase ends in overturned vehicle Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

EAST SPENCER — A man has been arrested after police say he fled from a traffic stop, eventually crashing his car as police attempted to call off the chase due to his reckless driving.

The incident began on Sunday when a police officer noticed a car driving a high rate of speed on North Long Street, according to East Spencer Police Chief John Fewell. The officer then got behind the car and attempted to perform a traffic stop. Fewell said that the driver of the car then took off.

The officer chased the driver to the 1600 block of Long Ferry Road, where he began to call the chase off due to the “reckless and careless” nature of the suspect’s driving. As the officer was calling off the chase, the suspect crashed his car, eventually ending up overturned.

Fewell confirmed that the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries. Officers obtained a warrant for his arrest while he stayed in the hospital.

Estrado Rostro Sanchez, 21, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.