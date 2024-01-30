Blotter for Jan 30

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • A hit and run causing personal injury occurred in the 1000 block of East Innes Street at 9:21 a.m. on Jan. 26.
  • A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road at 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 26.
  • Vandalism occurred in the 200 block of North Long Street at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 26.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of West 11th Street between 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 2:59 a.m. on Jan. 27.
  • Counterfeiting occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street between noon on Jan. 10 and noon on Jan. 11. It was reported on Jan. 27.
  • Possession or concealment of drug paraphernalia occurred in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 27.
  • A larceny occurred in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. It was reported on Jan. 27. The total estimated loss was $250.
  • A strong-arm robbery without a weapon occurred in the 100 block of North Lee Street at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. The total estimated loss was $30,000.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 1000 block of East Innes Street at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 27. The total estimated loss was $30.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of East 12th Street between 3 a.m. and 3:26 a.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $500.
  • Trespassing occurred in the 1500 block of East Innes Street at 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 28. Police reports indicate that Jonathan Paul Mayers, 45, was charged with second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure in connection with the incident.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1500 block of North Lee Street between 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 28.
  • A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 2:31 p.m. and 3:19 p.m. on Jan. 28.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 700 block of North Ellis Street between 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 28.
  • A robbery with a firearm occurred in the 300 block of Statesville Boulevard at 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $120.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $35.
  • Discharging of a firearm occurred in the 900 block of Fairmont Avenue at 8 p.m. on Jan. 28.
  • An assault with a gun occurred in the 800 block of Green Street at 9:24 p.m. on Jan. 28.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:55 p.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $9.
  • Christy Marie Shumate, 41, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 26.
  • Wanda Denise Fox, 46, was charged with disorderly conduct and being intoxicated and disruptive on Jan. 26.
  • Arnie Preston Rabon, 35, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance; felony trafficking heroin; felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 27.
  • Kendra Nashaye Drye, 24, was charged with impaired driving on Jan. 28.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • A 50B weapon seizure occurred at Lakewood Drive at 6:09 p.m. on Jan. 25.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Carolyn Road between 10 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 25.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia occurred in the 10200 block of Old Beatty Ford Road at 8:28 a.m. on Jan. 25.
  • Shoplifting occurred in the 100 block of Tingle Drive between 10:19 a.m. on Jan. 6 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 22. It was reported on Jan. 25. The total estimated loss was $110.
  • Fraud by identity theft occurred in the 2100 block of Bostian Road between 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 19. It was reported on Jan. 25.
  • Recovery of stolen property occurred in the 100 block of Big Buck Drive between 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 25.
  • A larceny occurred in the 3300 block of Sherrills Ford Road between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 25. The total estimated loss was $300.
  • A burglary occurred in the 1200 block of Chalk Maple Road between 12:16 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2021 and noon on Jan. 15. It was reported on Jan. 25. The stolen property was two Hi-Point handguns, valued at an estimated $400.
  • A larceny occurred in the 100 block of Wheatfield Lane between 1 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023 and 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 25. The total estimated loss was $350.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Earnest Miller Road at 10 p.m. on Jan. 17. It was reported on Jan. 25.
  • Fraud by identity theft occurred in the 500 block of Windward Lane between 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2023, and 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2023. It was reported on Jan. 26.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1300 block of Lake Ford Road between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. It was reported on Jan. 26.
  • A burglary occurred at Leader Lane between 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 7:35 a.m. on Jan. 27.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at Grandeur Drive at 9:54 a.m. on Jan. 27.
  • A larceny from a motor building occurred at Statesville Boulevard between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.
  • An assault occurred at Campbell Road at 1:18 p.m. on Jan. 27. Police reports indicate that the incident was an altercation between a male and female that became physical. Neither party suffered serious injury or wanted to press charges.
  • Shoplifting occurred at Leach Road at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27.
  • Bryant Keith McCall, 51, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats on Jan. 26.
  • Mark Trenton James, 52, was charged with defrauding a drug or alcohol test on Jan. 26.
  • David Burns Coley Jr., 44, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle on Jan. 26.
  • Tyler Douglas Alsup, 30, was charged with assault on a female on Jan. 26.
  • Laurie Ann Wheeley Ketchie, 46, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 27.
  • Kristin Leigh Butler, 39, was charged with displaying a fictitious tag or license plate and injury to personal property on Jan. 27.
  • Jason Perry Henrickson Jr., 23, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Jan. 27.
  • Donald Christopher Smith, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 27.

