Blotter for Jan 30

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A hit and run causing personal injury occurred in the 1000 block of East Innes Street at 9:21 a.m. on Jan. 26.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road at 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Vandalism occurred in the 200 block of North Long Street at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 26.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of West 11th Street between 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 2:59 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Counterfeiting occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street between noon on Jan. 10 and noon on Jan. 11. It was reported on Jan. 27.

Possession or concealment of drug paraphernalia occurred in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 27.

A larceny occurred in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. It was reported on Jan. 27. The total estimated loss was $250.

A strong-arm robbery without a weapon occurred in the 100 block of North Lee Street at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. The total estimated loss was $30,000.

Shoplifting occurred in the 1000 block of East Innes Street at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 27. The total estimated loss was $30.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of East 12th Street between 3 a.m. and 3:26 a.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $500.

Trespassing occurred in the 1500 block of East Innes Street at 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 28. Police reports indicate that Jonathan Paul Mayers, 45, was charged with second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure in connection with the incident.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1500 block of North Lee Street between 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 28.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 2:31 p.m. and 3:19 p.m. on Jan. 28.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 700 block of North Ellis Street between 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 28.

A robbery with a firearm occurred in the 300 block of Statesville Boulevard at 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $120.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $35.

Discharging of a firearm occurred in the 900 block of Fairmont Avenue at 8 p.m. on Jan. 28.

An assault with a gun occurred in the 800 block of Green Street at 9:24 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:55 p.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $9.

Christy Marie Shumate, 41, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 26.

Wanda Denise Fox, 46, was charged with disorderly conduct and being intoxicated and disruptive on Jan. 26.

Arnie Preston Rabon, 35, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance; felony trafficking heroin; felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 27.