High school girls basketball: Carson, South lose road games Published 3:25 am Monday, January 29, 2024

From staff reports

CONCORD — Central Cabarrus’ Kyra Lewis scored 23 points to personally handle Carson’s girls basketball team.

Central (12-7, 8-3), the fourth-place team in the South Piedmont Conference, won 61-15 against the Cougars on Friday.

It was 29-10 at the half and the Vikings increased their lead in the second half.

Shelby Cruz didn’t score but had 10 rebounds as the Vikings dominated the boards. Lewis was the only Viking to score in double figures, but three teammates scored nine each.

Emma Carpenter’s six points and seven rebounds led Carson (1-17, 0-11).

Julia Burleson had four steals and Caylee Snow had two assists, but the Cougars shot 17 percent from the field to Central’s 33 percent.

Carson 2 8 5 0 — 15

Central 10 19 14 18 — 61

CARSON — Carpenter 6, Burleson 3, McBride 2, Furr 2, Hedrick 2.

CENTRAL — Lewis 23, Burton 9, Arevalo 9, Duncan 9, Martin 8, Pickett 3.

•••

CONCORD — South Rowan’s girls basketball team tried a box-and-one, but no defense the Raiders could offer was going to stop Robinson’s sensational sophomore Camri Hobbs.

Your only chance against Hobbs is a call to 911.

A 6-foot-3 point guard who recently got her first D-I offer from Appalachian State, Hobbs breezed to 28 points and led the Bulldogs to a 54-36 win against South Rowan for a South Piedmont Conference win. She scored with strong spins and drives, and South couldn’t keep her off the foul line. She shot 16 free throws.

Hobbs’ 6-foot-4 senior sister, Ella,is sidelined by a knee injury, so it’s unlikely Robinson will be able to beat West Rowan, but the Bulldogs (13-3, 9-1) stayed in second place in the SPC.

Underdog South (3-14, 1-10) stayed in the game most of the first half. Robinson’s lead was just 14-12 midway through the second quarter, but Hobbs pushed the Bulldogs to a 25-13 lead at the half. Hobbs scored 10 of Robinson’s 12 points in the second quarter.

Then Robinson scored the first 12 points of the second half to blow out the Raiders.

Day Pharr scored all of her nine points in the second half for South. McKenzie Menius made a couple of 3-pointers and Meghan Eagle scored six points in the fourth quarter as South’s offense perked up late in the game.

South 9 4 6 17 — 36

Robinson 13 12 21 8 — 54

SOUTH — Pharr 9, Dextraze 7, Menius 6, Eagle 6, Alston 3, Atwell 3, Fisher 1, Krieg 1.

ROBINSON — C. Hobbs 28, Batts 13, Smith 8, Winfield 3, Lindsey 2.