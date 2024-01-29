High school football: East names Flynn as new head coach Published 1:27 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan has announced the hiring of Brian Flynn as the new head football coach.

Flynn replaces John Fitz, who guided the Mustangs for seven seasons. East was 0-10 in 2023.

Flynn was a three-sport athlete at Central Davidson High and was a wide receiver for Catawba College’s football team during some successful days.

Flynn has been a teacher/coach for 19 years, the last 17 at North Davidson High in Welcome.

Flynn spent 12 seasons as a football assistant coach at North Davidson, rising to prominence as an offensive coordinator for high-powered teams that were head-coached by Mark Holcomb.

Flynn also served as head basketball coach at North Davidson for the 2016-17 season.

When Oak Grove High opened its doors, Holcomb accepted the challenge of being the Grizzlies’ first head football coach. Flynn got the call to replace Holcomb at the helm of the Black Knights football program in 2017.

There was tremendous success for Flynn’s teams, especially early on, as North Davidson dropped down to the 2A ranks with the opening of Oak Grove 6.5 miles away and played in the Central Carolina Conference. There were some battles with Salisbury teams coached by Brian Hinson and with Ledford.

North Davidson reached the 2AA state championship game in 2018 before losing to Shelby.

Flynn was head coach for three conference championships during his time at North Davidson and posted a 54-29 record.

The later years were not without some setbacks and adversity. North Davidson’s 2022 football season opened with Flynn serving a four-game suspension.

Citing personal reasons, Flynn resigned as head coach of the Knights in a statement issued last Oct. 4, with North Davidson off to a 2-4 start. The Black Knights finished that season under Cody Bowman and went 3-8 with a first-round playoff loss to Robinson. Flynn continued as a teacher and coach after the resignation.

East plans to introduce Flynn as the new coach on Thursday.