High school boys basketball: South, Carson drop SPC road games

From staff reports

CONCORD — The only thing worse than playing Central Cabarrus’ boys basketball team is playing Central Cabarrus with your two leading scorers home with the flu.

Carson’s CP Perry and Jacob Mills missed Friday’s game. They would have made it more entertaining and competitive had they been in uniform. They would have reduced the turnover toll and made some shots, but they wouldn’t have changed the bottom line. Central, powerful, undefeated and as good as all of the considerable hype, won the South Piedmont Conference game 83-36.

The Daniel Duo, Carson and Chase, lightning fast guards with great hands and great vision, scored more than usual. Twins who are headed to Catawba College as a package of dynamite, they teamed for 27. DJ Kent scored 17. Emari Russell jumped off the bench for 12.

Jonah Drye, who is just getting over the flu himself, made two 3-pointers and scored eight to lead Carson (11-7, 5-6).

It was a respectable 20-10 after a quarter, but Central (19-0, 11-0) outscored the Cougars 32-10 in the second quarter to end the suspense.

Central had 24 steals and six blocks. The Vikings have won 51 in a row and 40 straight in the SPC.

Central Cabarrus plays at Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday.

Carson 10 10 8 8 — 36

Central 20 32 12 19 — 83

CARSON — Drye 8, McGruder 7, Hall 5, Rockwell 5, Neve 4, McBride 4, Ball 3.

CENTRAL — Kent 17, Carson Daniel 14, Chase Daniel 13, Russell 12, Dalton 8, Smith 6, Baker 5, Edmisten 4, Martin 4.

•••

CONCORD – Robinson is about as athletic as it gets and was too fast and too furious for South Rowan to contain on Friday.

The Bulldogs doubled up the Raiders 88-44 in a South Piedmont Conference contest that South played without leading scorer Dalton Young. The Raiders also are still without shooter Carter Rohletter.

The game was tied twice — at 2-all on a Jadon Moore layup and 4-all on a Drew Blackwell follow shot. But Robinson scored the next nine and led 19-7 after the first quarter.

South had a solid offensive second quarter with 17 points, including seven by Moore, but Robinson scored 26 and was cruising 45-24 at the break.

Moore scored 12, a career high, to lead South. James Ritchie got a ton of rebounds.

South got excellent efforts from reserves Carston Carey and Tristian Littlejohn. Carey made a 3-pointer a few seconds after reporting into the game. Littlejohn has no fear and played with unlimited energy. Down 40, he still was high-fiving everyone in sight.

The Raiders (0-17, 0-11) avoided the running clock that comes with a 40-point deficit until late in the contest, but Robinson took an 81-40 lead on a 3-pointer by standout Brian Rowe, who was still pounding on the overmatched Raiders pretty late.

Rowe is a phenomenal player, one of the league’s best athletes, and scored 27 points for the Bulldogs (12-5, 8-2). He’s 6-foot-2, and they were throwing lobs to him for dunks. Londen Roseman was automatic on mid-range jumpers and scored 18.

South 7 17 12 8 — 44

Robinson 19 26 25 18 — 88

SOUTH – Moore 12, Carey 9, Littlejohn 8, Blackwell 7, Jackson 6, Ritchie 1, Overcash 1.