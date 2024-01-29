High school basketball: North finds the range, gets CCC win Published 4:42 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan head coach Jason Causby dreams about what will happen if Amir Alexander, George Maxwell, Jayden Polk and Dyzarious Carpenter are all clicking on the same night.

Leading scorer Alexander sat out Friday’s game with South Davidson with a bruised Achilles, but the other 75 percent of Causby’s dream game came true in an 83-66 win against South Davidson that completed a Central Carolina Conference sweep of the Wildcats.

Maxwell, who had a 42-point game last season, scored 27, a season high. Carpenter scored 19, his second-best game of the season. Polk, a high-riser who has all kinds of potential, scored 14, so he’s accounted for 33 points in his last two outings. There’s a lot of firepower there, if the Cavaliers (7-8, 4-2) can put it all together.

Carpenter made four 3-pointers, while Maxwell made three.

Kamahri Feamster added a career-high 11 for North.

South Davidson was only down 42-40 at halftime, but the Cavaliers picked it up on defense in the second half to pull away.

“Maxwell really played well tonight,” Causby said. “He allowed the game to come to him and didn’t force the issue too much on offense. He looked to get others involved. Sometimes when you’ve that positive energy, it makes the ball start going in the hole.”

Tanner DeLattre made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points to keep the Wildcats (3-15, 0-7) in the game a long time.

“It’s something to build on as we head into the homestretch,” Causby said.

Alexander suffered his injury late in the loss to Lexington. He’s expected to rejoin the lineup soon.

S. Davidson 21 19 13 13 — 66

North Rowan 27 15 20 21 — 83

S. DAVIDSON — DeLattre 31, Davis 16, Peele 12, Flannery 4, Underwood 2, Duffy 1.

NORTH ROWAN — Maxwell 27, Carpenter 19, Polk 14, Feamster 11, Charleston 6, Alford 4, Williams 2.