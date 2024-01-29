Five suffer minor injuries in Old Concord Road crash Published 4:08 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

ROWAN COUNTY — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck that shut down Old Concord Road for over an hour on Monday.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Old Concord Road and Peach Orchard Road. The incident involved two SUVs and a truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

The truck was attempting to turn left onto Peach Orchard Road from Old Concord Road while one of the SUVs waited behind it when the other SUV came up behind and ran into the back, a trooper from the N.C. State Highway Patrol on scene said.

Three people were transported to the hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. Two more were treated on scene by EMS personnel. The trooper said that none of the injuries appeared to be serious.

Old Concord Road was reopened to through traffic over an hour after the crash.

South Salisbury Fire Department was the first on the scene.