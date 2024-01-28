Salisbury attorneys selected to 2024 super lawyers lists Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

James Austin Davis and Timothy James Readling, Rowan County natives, have been recognized in the 2024 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers. They are attorneys with Davis & Davis, Attorneys at Law, P.C., in Salisbury.

Davis was selected to the Super Lawyers list in practice areas of criminal defense, family law and general litigation. This marks his ninth selection by the publication, including the eight consecutive year. Davis is a North Carolina board-certified specialist in federal criminal law, state criminal law and family law. He was named an “icon” by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly in 2023 and serves as a Disciplinary Hearing Commission member for the N.C. State Bar.

Readling was selected to the Rising Stars list in practice areas of civil litigation and general litigation. This marks his second consecutive selection by the publication. Readling is the current president of the Judicial District 27 Bar and Rowan County Bar Association. He has also served as an arbitrator since appointment in 2021.

Davis and Readling said they were “honored and humbled” to receive the honor. They credit learning from fellow attorneys and judges. They enjoy working cases together and can often be found quizzing each other on legal topics.

Davis was licensed to practice law in North Carolina in 1991 after receiving a law degree from Regent University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College. He has been an attorney with Davis & Davis since 1991 and has led the firm since his father’s passing in 2005. Davis is the father of four children and he has been involved in a number of civic and community leadership positions, including serving as a current member of the board of visitors at Catawba College, board of directors for Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA, and board of trustees at Salisbury Academy and as a past member of the board of trustees at Charleston Southern University and board of directors for Rowan Helping Ministries.

Readling was licensed to practice law in North Carolina in 2016 after receiving a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College. He has been an attorney with Davis & Davis since 2017. Readling is a former recipient of the Young Alumni Award in Career Development from the Catawba College Alumni Association. He is also a past member of the alumni board of directors at Catawba College.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selection for Super Lawyers includes a multi-phased rating process consisting of independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

The Rising Stars list is compiled using the same criteria as Super Lawyers. However, candidates must be 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for 10 years or less to be considered.

The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state, and the Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state.

The attorneys were featured in the January 2024 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers magazine.