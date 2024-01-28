Rowan EDC announces 2024 officers, directors Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

1 of 2

The Rowan EDC recently announced the election of Nicole Holmes Matangira as the new chairperson of its board of directors for 2024, as it embarks on the final year of its successful Forward Rowan campaign.

Other officers elected for 2024 include Tim Proper, F&M Bank, vice chair; Larry Roth, Shuckin’ Shack, secretary/treasurer; and Gary Blabon, Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center, immediate past chair.

Holmes-Matangira is the president of Holmes Iron and Metal, Inc. in East Spencer and brings to this position her previous experience as the EDC’s vice chair, as well as her time serving as the 2019 board chair of the Rowan Chamber of Commerce.

As she steps into her role as the board chair, Holmes-Matangira reflected on the Rowan EDC’s achievements and the anticipation for the year ahead.

“With the Forward Rowan campaign at the forefront, we’ve seen remarkable growth in Rowan County, surpassing our goals with 2,958 new jobs and nearly $1 billion in investment in just four years,” Holmes-Matangira said. “As we enter 2024, the Rowan EDC is poised for another impactful year. We are excited about the new industries and businesses joining our community, a clear indicator of our collective success. It’s truly a blessing to be a part of this transformative journey.”

In addition to welcoming Holmes-Matangira as the new chair, the Rowan EDC is also introducing Karla Foster Leonard as a new member of the board. Foster Leonard is the owner of New Pointe Realty and currently serves as the Rowan County Planning Board chair, as well as the new chair of the Government Affairs Committee with the Rowan Chamber. She steps into the position previously held by Gary Hamblin of Henkel, bringing her extensive real estate experience to the forefront at a time when housing is a critical issue in Rowan County.

Rowan EDC President Rod Crider expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole as our new board chair and Karla to our team,” Crider said. “Nicole’s leadership and vision are exactly what we need to continue driving prosperity and growth in Rowan County. As we address the pressing challenges of our community, particularly in housing, Karla’s expertise will be invaluable. Their combined experience and commitment are poised to create significant impacts, enhancing the quality of life and economic well-being in our county.”

Other EDC board members that will continue to serve in 2024 are Greg Alcorn, Global Contact Services; Ashley Stewart, Town of Landis/USI Insurance Services; Cynthia Mynatt, Ben Mynatt Nissan; Victor Wallace, Wallace Realty; Dr. Anthony Davis, Livingstone College; and Luke Fisher, Carrol Fisher Construction.