High school wrestling: West wins 2, advances in dual team state playoffs Published 2:46 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s male wrestlers won first-round and second-round matches on Saturday in the 3A dual team state playoffs.

The second-seeded Falcons won 61-0 against Central Cabarrus, while seventh-seeded Ashe County beat Fred T. Foard 40-31.

West beat Ashe County 48-36 to advance to Wednesday’s action. The third round and the regional final will be conducted at one site on Wednesday.

Also advancing in 3A West, were top-seeded Eastern Guilford, third-seeded Pisgah and fourth-seeded Ashbrook.

West will take on Pisgah, while Eastern Guilford battles Ashbrook in the third round. Winners will compete for the regional championship.

The site for Wednesday’s match is determined by mileage rather than by seeding. The school that creates the least mileage for the other three gets to host.

In the 1A West, third-seeded Thomasville advanced with two wins.

Davie and Hickory Ridge were two of the schools advancing in 4A West.