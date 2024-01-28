High school girls swimming: Depth wins for South Published 3:55 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — South Rowan’s girls swim team won its third consecutive Rowan County championship at the Hurley YMCA on Friday.

East Rowan won seven events to South’s two, but the Raiders were deeper and piled up points with six second-place finishes and seven thirds.

South totaled 350 points. East had 280. Next were Salisbury (121), Carson (90), West Rowan (50) and North Rowan (2).

South’s Aiden Shepherd won the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.06.

Shepherd swam the second leg on South’s victory in the 200 medley relay. Kadence Bebber, Shepherd, Ava Blume and Audrey Rockstad won in 2:16:08 to get the Raiders off to a great start.

East’s Addy Sechriest won the 500 freestyle (5:57.05) and the 200 free (2:10.48).

Gracie Lineberger was another double winner for the Mustangs. She took the 200 IM (2:30.34) and the 100 butterfly (1:10.60).

Mackenzie Sechriest won the 100 backstroke (1:11.84).

Lineberger, the Sechriests and Mady Morris teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:55.81) and 400 free relay (4:17.30) for the Mustangs.

Ava Morris won two events to lead Salisbury. She won the 50 free (26.97) and 100 free (1:00.76).

Karis Miller was the top swimmer for Carson. She had silvers in the 500 free and 100 backstroke.