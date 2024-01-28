High school girls basketball: Cavaliers cruise to 7th straight win Published 5:06 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls basketball took another step toward a conference championship on Friday.

The Cavaliers swamped South Davidson, 60-10, holding the overmatched Wildcats to four points during the last three quarters.

North (12-3, 6-0) has won seven straight, but is still only 11th in the 1A West RPI rankings. North is hurt some by the opponents’ winning percentage component of RPI. South Davidson (2-15, 1-6) and winless Thomasville are two of the weaker 1As. They are 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference members, so North plays both twice during the regular season.

North beat South Davidson 65-23 in Denton and had no problems in the rematch. It was 38-8 at halftime.

Bailee Goodlett scored 22 points. While she’s only played nine games, she’s scored more than 20 in seven of them. She also had six steals and six assists. She’s closing in on 1,700 points.

Brittany Ellis added to a very strong senior season with 19 points and five steals. She’s scored over 1,100 points.

Dashia Elder continues to be a dependable third scorer. She scored 12 and has been in double figures 1o times.

South Davidson 6 2 2 0 — 10

North Rowan 21 17 19 3 — 60

NORTH — Bailee Goodlett 22, Ellis 19, Elder 12, Stockton 6, Oglesby 1.